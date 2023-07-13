TCS and HCL Tech: Thursday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY JPMorgan has maintained an 'underweight' rating on TCS with a target of Rs 2,650 per share, form the previous Rs 2,700 per share, while Nomura has maintained a 'neutral' rating on HCL Tech with a target of Rs 1,090 per share.

TCS | JPMorgan has maintained an 'underweight' rating on TCS with a target of Rs 2,650 per share, form the previous Rs 2,700 per share. It says its first quarter growth was dragged down by telecom, hi-tech and BFSI.

TCS | Nomura has maintained a 'reduce' rating on TCS with a target of Rs 2,800 per share. It says the first quarter earnings were a miss at both, revenue and margin levels.