1 / 8 InterGlobe Aviation Ltd | The firm, which is the parent company of IndiGo airlines, will install BL3710 seats on 75 airbus jets from January 2023. Its stock closed nearly 1.1 percent up on the BSE.



2 / 8 Steel Stocks | Most steel stocks jumped in afternoon deals after sources said the government is considering a relook on the export duty on steel products on request by the industry. Stocks of Tata Steel, JSW Steel, SAIL, JSPL, closed 1-3 percent up on the BSE.



3 / 8 Bharti Airtel | The company's stock was trading in the red as 20.5 lakh shares of Bharti Airtel worth Rs 136 crore change hands at an average price of Rs 662 per share. Nifty50's top loser, its stock closed 5.1 percent down.



4 / 8 One97 Communications Ltd | Shares of One97 Communications, Paytm's parent company, surged more than 2 percent on Monday after the fintech firm's total loan value jumped sharply during the April-June quarter. Paytm disbursed Rs 84.75 lakh in loans (in partnership with top lenders) in the quarter, registering nearly 30 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth or 492 percent YoY, it said in a business update. However, its stock closed nearly 1.5 percent higher on the BSE.



5 / 8 Mahindra & Mahindra | The shares of Mahindra & Mahindra gained more than 2 percent in early trade on Monday after brokerage house CLSA maintained a 'buy' rating on the stock and raised the target price as the automaker unveiled its electric vehicle (EV) plans, aiming to lead the sport-utility vehicle (SUVs) segment. Its shares closed nearly 2.9 percent up on the BSE.



6 / 8 Adani Enterprises | Shares of Adani Enterprises rose over 2 percent on Monday days after Adani Group said it would participate in the 5G spectrum. Its shares closed 3.4 percent up on the BSE.



7 / 8 IT stocks | The Nifty IT index fell the most among sectoral indices, down nearly 3.1 percent. The shares of Tech Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited, MindTree, Infosys, Coforge, HCL Tech and TCS ended 1.9 to 4.7 percent lower.