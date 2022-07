1 / 8 Tata Steel | Shares of Tata Steel started trading ex-split in Thursday's deals, a day ahead of its record date that has been fixed on Friday. The stock split has been announced in the ratio of 10:1 on its equity shares. Its stock closed 7.4 percent higher on the BSE.



2 / 8 Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd | Nifty50's top loser, the shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd ended nearly 4 percent lower.



3 / 8 Vedanta Ltd | Vedanta shares jumped over 4 percent on Friday, a day after the mining giant reported its best operating performance in the April-June period, boosted by growth across key segments. Its stock closed nearly 3.5 percent up on the BSE.



4 / 8 Ashok Leyland Ltd | According to its quarterly earnings results, the company made a net profit of Rs 68 crore, way below the Street estimates of Rs 131 crore. Its stock closed 2.4 percent up on the BSE.



5 / 8 Yes Bank Ltd | Shares of Yes Bank jumped about 5 percent intraday on Friday after CNBC-TV18 reported that the lender’s board of directors will meet today to consider fund raising proposal. Its stock closed nearly 2.5 percent up on the BSE.



6 / 8 GMM Pfaudler | Shares of GMM Pfaudler soared over 15 percent on Friday after the company posted a 1,618.53 percent jump in net profit for the April-June quarter. Nifty500's top gainer, its stock closed nearly 19.1 percent up.



7 / 8 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd | According to the company's quarterly earnings results, it reported a net profit of Rs 2,061 crore, way above the Street estimates of Rs 1,496 crore. Its stock closed nearly 5.5 percent up on the BSE.