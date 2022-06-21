Tata Steel, Titan, Vodafone Idea and more: Key stocks that moved the most on June 21



Tata Steel | The company's shares closed nearly 2.7 percent higher on the BSE after global brokerage Citi's target price implied 26 percent upside in the stock.



SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd | Financial services group Macquarie in a report said that the RBI's tougher regulations for fintech companies will be advantageous to banks. This news propelled the shares of SBI Card higher with the stock closing nearly 6.9 percent up.



Titan | Nifty50's top gainer Titan's shares closed 6 percent higher on the NSE.



Goa Carbon Ltd | The company's shares saw a sharp rise after it resumed operations at St Jose De Areal, Salcete in Goa. The stock closed 16.4 percent up on the BSE.



Vodafone Idea | The shares of Vodafone Idea closed 6.7 percent higher on the BSE after the cash-strapped telecom operator said it is planning to raise up to Rs 500 crore from Vodafone Group, one of the promoters.



Brightcom Group | Nifty500's top loser, the shares of Brightcom Group, closed 4.9 percent lower.