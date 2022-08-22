Tata Steel, Paytm, IRCTC and more: Key stocks that moved the most on August 22

SUMMARY Indian shares ended Monday's trading session in the red as the market posted its biggest single-day fall in over two months. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 17490.70, 267.75 points lower while the benchmark BSE Sensex closed at 58773.87, 872.28 points down. Here are the key stocks that moved the most in today's trading session:

IRCTC Ltd | Shares of Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) fell on Monday, even as the company refuted reports of its plans to monetise passenger data. Its stock ended nearly 3.1 percent lower.

Repco Home Finance | Shares of Repco Home Finance jumped as much as 10 percent on Monday as the UK-based asset management firm Omnis Portfolio Investments bought a stake in the company. Its stock ended 6.3 percent up on the BSE.

Paytm | Shares of One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, rose over 3 percent on Monday as investors cheered the reappointment of Vijay Shekhar Sharma as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director. Its stock ended 0.6 percent up.

Tata Steel | Nifty50's top loser, its shares ended 4.4 percent lower

Larsen & Toubro Ltd | The company is planning to invest up to $2.5 billion over the next 3-4 years in the green energy value chain, a company official said on Sunday. Its stock ended nearly 2.9 percent lower on the BSE.

InterGlobe Aviation | Shares of InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo Airlines, traded red in early morning trade after its flight from Delhi to Kolkata faced a "false cargo smoke warning" before landing on Sunday. Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is investigating the incident. Its stock ended 0.1 percent down.

Adani Power | Shares of Adani Power, a part of the Gautam Adani-led conglomerate, gained 5 percent on Monday, hitting a new 52-week high in an otherwise weak market after the company said it will acquire DB Power Ltd's thermal power plant in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir Champa district. Its stock ended 5 percent up.