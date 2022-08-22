    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homephotos Newsmarket News

    Tata Steel, Paytm, IRCTC and more: Key stocks that moved the most on August 22

    Tata Steel, Paytm, IRCTC and more: Key stocks that moved the most on August 22

    Tata Steel, Paytm, IRCTC and more: Key stocks that moved the most on August 22
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    Switch to Slide Show

    SUMMARY

    Indian shares ended Monday's trading session in the red as the market posted its biggest single-day fall in over two months. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 17490.70, 267.75 points lower while the benchmark BSE Sensex closed at 58773.87, 872.28 points down. Here are the key stocks that moved the most in today's trading session:

    IRCTC, IRCTC stock, IRCTC shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india
    1 / 7

    IRCTC Ltd | Shares of Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) fell on Monday, even as the company refuted reports of its plans to monetise passenger data. Its stock ended nearly 3.1 percent lower.

    Repco Home Finance, Repco Home Finance stock, Repco Home Finance shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india
    2 / 7

    Repco Home Finance | Shares of Repco Home Finance jumped as much as 10 percent on Monday as the UK-based asset management firm Omnis Portfolio Investments bought a stake in the company. Its stock ended 6.3 percent up on the BSE.

    Paytm, Paytm stock, Paytm shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india
    3 / 7

    Paytm | Shares of One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, rose over 3 percent on Monday as investors cheered the reappointment of Vijay Shekhar Sharma as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director. Its stock ended 0.6 percent up.

    Tata Steel, Tata Steel stock, Tata Steel shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india, nifty50 top loser
    4 / 7

    Tata Steel | Nifty50's top loser, its shares ended 4.4 percent lower

    Larsen&amp;Toubro, L&amp;T stock, L&amp;T shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india
    5 / 7

    Larsen & Toubro Ltd | The company is planning to invest up to $2.5 billion over the next 3-4 years in the green energy value chain, a company official said on Sunday. Its stock ended nearly 2.9 percent lower on the BSE.

    indigo, indigo stock, indigo shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india
    6 / 7

    InterGlobe Aviation | Shares of InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo Airlines, traded red in early morning trade after its flight from Delhi to Kolkata faced a "false cargo smoke warning" before landing on Sunday. Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is investigating the incident. Its stock ended 0.1 percent down.

    Adani Power, Adani Power stock, Adani Power shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india
    7 / 7

    Adani Power | Shares of Adani Power, a part of the Gautam Adani-led conglomerate, gained 5 percent on Monday, hitting a new 52-week high in an otherwise weak market after the company said it will acquire DB Power Ltd's thermal power plant in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir Champa district. Its stock ended 5 percent up.

    Next Article

    Looking to up market share from 5% now to 7-8%, says Tega Industries’ Mehul Mohanka

    arrow down

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng