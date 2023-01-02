homephotos Newsmarket News

Tata Steel, MCX, Bajaj Auto and more: Key stocks that moved the most on January 2

Tata Steel, MCX, Bajaj Auto and more: Key stocks that moved the most on January 2

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 2, 2023 1:50:03 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Indian benchmark indices were trading in the green on Monday. The NSE Nifty50 and BSE Sensex were both trading 0.4 percent higher around 1.30pm.

Image count1 / 6

ONGC | Brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services has retained its 'Buy' call on ONGC with a target price of Rs 198 per share, making it the top idea for 2023 in the gas and petroleum sector. Its shares were trading nearly 1.8 percent higher at 1pm.

Image count2 / 6

NCC Ltd | Shares of NCC Ltd. surged more than 6 percent on Monday after the company bagged five new orders worth Rs 3,601 crore in the month of December from state government agencies. Its stock was trading nearly 8.1 percent higher around 1.10pm.

Image count3 / 6

MCX Ltd | Shares of Multi-Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. declined as much as 7 percent on Monday after the company extended its software services contract with 63 Moons, its existing vendor, for a period of six months. Its stock was trading nearly 5.1 percent down around 1.15pm.

Image count4 / 6

Bajaj Auto | Nifty50's top loser around 1.20pm, its shares were trading 2.1 percent lower.

Image count5 / 6

Metal stocks | The Nifty Metal index gained the most among sectoral indices around 1.20pm, up 2.6 percent. Shares of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd, Hindustan Zinc, Welspun Corp, JSW Steel, Vedanta, Jindal Steel, Hindalco, MOIL, National Aluminium Company Ltd, Hindustan Copper, JSL, Tata Steel, SAIL were trading 1.2 to nearly 7 percent higher.

Image count6 / 6

HG Infra Engineering Ltd | HG Infra Engineering Ltd. has been declared as the lowest bidder for a construction project worth Rs 398.63 crore by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (DMRC). Its shares were trading 3.1 percent higher around 1.30pm.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Previous Article

Steel Strips December turnover rises 43% from last year, promoters release some pledged shares

Next Article

MOIL shares rise after price hikes, December sales nearly doubling from last month

arrow down