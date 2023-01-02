SUMMARY Indian benchmark indices were trading in the green on Monday. The NSE Nifty50 and BSE Sensex were both trading 0.4 percent higher around 1.30pm.

ONGC | Brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services has retained its 'Buy' call on ONGC with a target price of Rs 198 per share, making it the top idea for 2023 in the gas and petroleum sector. Its shares were trading nearly 1.8 percent higher at 1pm.

NCC Ltd | Shares of NCC Ltd. surged more than 6 percent on Monday after the company bagged five new orders worth Rs 3,601 crore in the month of December from state government agencies. Its stock was trading nearly 8.1 percent higher around 1.10pm.

MCX Ltd | Shares of Multi-Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. declined as much as 7 percent on Monday after the company extended its software services contract with 63 Moons, its existing vendor, for a period of six months. Its stock was trading nearly 5.1 percent down around 1.15pm.

Bajaj Auto | Nifty50's top loser around 1.20pm, its shares were trading 2.1 percent lower.

Metal stocks | The Nifty Metal index gained the most among sectoral indices around 1.20pm, up 2.6 percent. Shares of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd, Hindustan Zinc, Welspun Corp, JSW Steel, Vedanta, Jindal Steel, Hindalco, MOIL, National Aluminium Company Ltd, Hindustan Copper, JSL, Tata Steel, SAIL were trading 1.2 to nearly 7 percent higher.

HG Infra Engineering Ltd | HG Infra Engineering Ltd. has been declared as the lowest bidder for a construction project worth Rs 398.63 crore by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (DMRC). Its shares were trading 3.1 percent higher around 1.30pm.