1 / 11 Tata Steel, Shree Cement, Bank of India, InterGlobe Aviation, One 97 Communications, Siemens, Aditya Birla Fashion, Alkem Laboratories, Devyani International | These companies will release quarterly earnings today.



2 / 11 ITC | The conglomerate posted a quarterly net profit at Rs 4,056.73 crore, a 15 percent YoY increase over the Rs 3,526.55 crore reported in Q3FY21, and an over 9 percent QoQ increase over Rs 3,713.76 crore in the previous quarter.



3 / 11 Titan Company | The company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 987 crore for the quarter ended December, beating Street estimates by a wide margin.



4 / 11 Future Retail | The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to pass any interim orders restraining banks from classifying Future Retail as a non-performing asset.



5 / 11 Radico Khaitan | The company reported revenue growth of 12 percent at Rs 766.1 crore in Q3FY22 as against Rs 684.2 crore in Q3FY21.



6 / 11 Adani Power | The company recorded profit at Rs 218.5 crore in Q3FY22 against a loss of Rs 288.7 crore in Q3FY21, revenue fell to Rs 5,360.9 crore from Rs 6,894.8 crore YoY.



7 / 11 Shree Cement | The company is scheduled to report its Q3FY22 earnings today. Revenues are likely to be higher due to higher realisations on a year on year basis. Operating profit is likely to decline by 21 percent at Rs 863 crore, while margins are likely to contract to 25.48 percent.



8 / 11 OnMobile Global | The company partnered with Dialog to launch the first mobile cloud gaming platform in Sri Lanka.



9 / 11 Panacea Biotec | Serum Institute of India sold 3.58 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 278.15 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.



10 / 11 India Pesticides | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 43.17 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 42.08 crore in Q2FY22, revenue jumped to Rs 190.03 crore from Rs 178.47 crore QoQ.