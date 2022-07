1 / 7 L&T Tech Services Ltd | An upbeat earnings performance by L&T Technology Services driven by record deal bookings triggered an upmove in the stock on Monday despite the management being cautiously optimistic about the engineering research and development industry. The company's stock closed 2.6 percent higher on the BSE.



2 / 7 Tata Steel | TV Narendran, the company's CEO, told news agency PTI in an interview that the firm plans to invest Rs 8,500 crore in India and Rs 3,500 crore in the company's operations in Europe. Its stock closed 2.3 percent up on the BSE.



3 / 7 Hindalco | Nifty50's top gainer, the shares of Hindalco closed 4.7 percent higher.



4 / 7 HDFC Bank Ltd | HDFC Bank faced selling pressure on Monday after a quarterly earnings report of the country's largest lender by market value fell short of Street estimates. Among the top Nifty50 losers, its shares closed 1 percent down.



5 / 7 Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd | According to the company's quarterly earnings report, its net profit was down 38.3 percent year-on-year at Rs 47.7 crore, compared to Rs 77.4 crore. Its stock closed 4.6 percent lower on the BSE.



6 / 7 Aviation stocks | Stocks of aviation companies gained on Monday after the prices of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) were slashed by 2.1 percent to Rs 1.38 lakh per kilolitre. The shares of InterGlobe Aviation, Jet Airways, SpiceJet, and Global Vectra closed 0.6 to 3.7 percent higher.