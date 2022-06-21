

1 / 4 CLSA on Pharma | CLSA gives 'buy' rating on shares of Piramal Enterprises with a target price of Rs 2,250, and Gland Pharma with a target price of Rs 3,450.



2 / 4 CITI on Tata Steel | CITI notes that the company's balance sheet is strong, perhaps the strongest in the last 15 years. The brokerage house cuts EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) estimate by 32 percent /34 percent on lower realisations.



3 / 4 Jefferies on Bandhan Bank | Jefferies note that floods in Assam will have a near term impact on business and collections of the bank, as Assam forms 6 percent of the total loans and 9 percent of EEB (emerging entrepreneurs business) loans.