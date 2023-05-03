English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsmarket NewsTata Steel, Ambuja Cement, Sun Pharma and more: Wednesday's top brokerage calls

Tata Steel, Ambuja Cement, Sun Pharma and more: Wednesday's top brokerage calls

Tata Steel, Ambuja Cement, Sun Pharma and more: Wednesday's top brokerage calls
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 3, 2023 8:04:56 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

CLSA has maintained an 'outperform' rating on Tata Steel with a target of Rs 125 per share, while Nomura has maintained a 'buy' rating on Sun Pharma with a target of Rs 1,190 per share.

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 9
Show More
Show More

Tata Steel | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'equal-weight' rating on Tata Steel with a target of Rs 110 per share. It says that the company's standalone EBITDA was much stronger, led by both realisations and lower opex.

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 9
Show More
Show More

Ambuja Cement | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'equal-weight' rating on Ambuja Cement, with a target of Rs 380 per share. It says the company's EBITDA was in-line with expectations and revenue was slightly better, offset by higher opex.

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 9
Show More
Show More
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X