Tata Steel, Ambuja Cement, Sun Pharma and more: Wednesday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY CLSA has maintained an 'outperform' rating on Tata Steel with a target of Rs 125 per share, while Nomura has maintained a 'buy' rating on Sun Pharma with a target of Rs 1,190 per share.

Tata Steel | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'equal-weight' rating on Tata Steel with a target of Rs 110 per share. It says that the company's standalone EBITDA was much stronger, led by both realisations and lower opex.

Ambuja Cement | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'equal-weight' rating on Ambuja Cement, with a target of Rs 380 per share. It says the company's EBITDA was in-line with expectations and revenue was slightly better, offset by higher opex.