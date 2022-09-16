Stocks to watch today: Mindtree, HDFC, Tata Power, Adani Ports and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Dalal Street is expected to open lower on Friday tracing largely negative moves across global markets. SGX Nifty futures were 0.6 percent or 105 points down at 17,774 on the last count. Shares of Tata Power, MindTree, HDFC, Adani Ports among others will be in focus today. Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade on September 16 -

1 / 11

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd | A wholly owned subsidiary of the Adani group company, HDC Bulk Terminal Ltd has signed the Concession Agreement with Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata for mechanisation of Berth no 2 at Haldia Port.

2 / 11

Tata Power Company Ltd | The power distribution company has announced that Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd has received a letter of award of Rs 612 crore to set up 100 MW ground-mounted project for SJVN Ltd in Gujarat.

3 / 11

MindTree Ltd | The global technology services and digital transformation company announced it has designed and implemented a digital command and control solution for Larsen & Toubro for the company’s recently commissioned Green Hydrogen Plant in Hazira, Gujarat.

4 / 11

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd | The housing finance company sold 5,00,000 equity shares or 0.84 percent of the paid-up share capital of Ansal Housing Ltd on September 15. On August 25, it said it had invoked 66,83,990 equity shares of Ansal aggregating 11.25 percent of its paid-up share capital for recovery of part outstanding dues against loans availed by pledgers/borrowers.

5 / 11

REC Ltd | The company announced the incorporation of a project-specific special purpose vehicle as wholly owned subsidiary of REC Power Development & Consultancy Ltd for the transmission project – Construction of Meerut (765) - Shamli 400 kV DIC line.

6 / 11

G R Infraprojects Ltd | The company announced that its subsidiary Rajgarh Transmission Ltd has received transmission licence from Central Electricity Regulatory Commission for its project "Establishment of Transmission system for evacuation of power from RE projects in Rajgarh {2500 MW) SEZ in Madhya Pradesh". The transmission licence shall, unless revoked earlier, remain in force for a period of 25 years from the date of issue.

7 / 11

Tata Metaliks Ltd | Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee on Thursday inaugurated the Phase-I of the expansion project of the Ductile Iron (DI) Pipe plant at Kharagpur. This Rs 600 crore expansion project will take company’s Ductile Iron Pipe plant capacity to over 4 lakh tonnes per annum in two phases.

8 / 11

UPL Ltd | The company has acquired 26 percent shareholding in Clean Max Kratos Pvt Ltd. The company also announced a joint venture with Mumbai-based renewable energy company CleanMax Enviro Energy Solutions to establish a hybrid solar-wind energy power plant in Gujarat, India. The companies will set-up and operate a hybrid captive power plant with a capacity of 28.05 MW of solar power and 33 MW of wind power.

9 / 11

Som Distilleries and Breweries Ltd | The company said that the supplies of their brands of beer and Indian-made foreign liquor have resumed under the new excise policy of the Delhi State Government.

10 / 11

Swan Energy Ltd | The company has acquired 100 percent equity shares of one of its group companies Swan Mills Ltd and it has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company with effect from 15th September.

11 / 11

3i Infotech Ltd | The company has received Notice of Award from ONGC Petro-additions Ltd for contract for FMS for IT and Non-IT (Walkies/Radios/IS Mobile) and AMC for IT Assets at Dahej, Vadodara & RO locations. The total contract value is approximately Rs. 4.20 crores plus GST.