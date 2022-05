1 / 6 Mahindra & Mahindra | The top Nifty50 gainer, shares of Mahindra & Mahindra closed 4.9 percent higher, after the company's profit and revenue numbers exceeded Street expectations. The company also gained the top spot in revenue market share in the sports utility vehicle (SUV) segment.



2 / 6 Tata Motors | Shares of Tata Motors closed 2.96 percent higher after news of the company signing an MoU with the Gujarat government for the potential acquisition of Ford India's Sanand vehicle manufacturing facility.



3 / 6 ONGC | The shares of ONGC closed 0.10 percent up on the BSE after the company reported earnings below expectations despite higher crude in the last few months.



4 / 6 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries | The company's stock closed 1.75 percent lower on the BSE. The company reported a loss of Rs 2,277 crore in the fourth quarter of FY22.



5 / 6 Zomato | Nifty500's top gainer, shares of Zomato closed 14.5 percent higher.