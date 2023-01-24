Tata Motors, Nykaa, Axis Bank and more: Key stocks that moved the most on January 24

SUMMARY Indian benchmark indices ended Tuesday's trading session flat. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 18118.30, 0.25 points lower and the BSE Sensex ended at 60978.75, 37.08 points up. Here are the key stocks that moved-

Delhivery | Logistics services provider Delhivery on Tuesday announced bagging a contract from Godrej Appliances for managing its end-to-end supply chain of the air cooler business across India. Its shares ended 3.9 percent lower.

Auto stocks | The Nifty Auto index gained the most among sectoral indices, up nearly 1.3 percent. Shares of Bosch Ltd, Bajaj Auto, Tube Investments of India Ltd, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd, ended 0.7 to 3.9 percent higher.

Nykaa | FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent company of Nykaa, announced on Monday that they had appointed P Ganesh as their chief financial officer (CFO) to strengthen further and boost Nykaa's financial operations and key long-term business strategies. Nifty500's top gainer, its shares ended 7.7 percent higher.

Axis Bank | Axis Bank shares traded lower Tuesday even as analysts lauded the lender’s margin expansion and profit and net interest income beat in the October to December 2022 period. Several brokerages have raised their target price on the bank’s shares on the back of its margin that reached a 30-quarter high in the third quarter of the fiscal. Nifty50's top loser, its shares ended 2.4 percent lower.

SBI Card | SBI Cards and Payment Services — which issues credit cards under brand SBI Card — on Tuesday reported 32.1 percent surge in net profit at Rs 509.5 crore for the quarter ended December 2022. The net profit for the same quarter last year was Rs 386 crore. Its shares ended 2.7 percent lower.