English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsmarket News

Tata Motors, Nykaa, Axis Bank and more: Key stocks that moved the most on January 24

Tata Motors, Nykaa, Axis Bank and more: Key stocks that moved the most on January 24

Tata Motors, Nykaa, Axis Bank and more: Key stocks that moved the most on January 24
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 24, 2023 4:32:50 PM IST (Published)

Switch to Slide Show
Slide Show

SUMMARY

Indian benchmark indices ended Tuesday's trading session flat. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 18118.30, 0.25 points lower and the BSE Sensex ended at 60978.75, 37.08 points up. Here are the key stocks that moved-

delhivery, delhivery stock, delhivery shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
Image count1 / 5

Delhivery | Logistics services provider Delhivery on Tuesday announced bagging a contract from Godrej Appliances for managing its end-to-end supply chain of the air cooler business across India. Its shares ended 3.9 percent lower.

auto stocks, auto shares, Bosch Ltd, Bajaj Auto, Tube Investments of India Ltd, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
Image count2 / 5

Auto stocks | The Nifty Auto index gained the most among sectoral indices, up nearly 1.3 percent. Shares of Bosch Ltd, Bajaj Auto, Tube Investments of India Ltd, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd,  ended 0.7 to 3.9 percent higher.

nykaa, nykaa stock, nykaa shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
Image count3 / 5

Nykaa | FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent company of Nykaa, announced on Monday that they had appointed P Ganesh as their chief financial officer (CFO) to strengthen further and boost Nykaa's financial operations and key long-term business strategies. Nifty500's top gainer, its shares ended 7.7 percent higher.

axis bank, axis bank stock, axis bank shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
Image count4 / 5

Axis Bank | Axis Bank shares traded lower Tuesday even as analysts lauded the lender’s margin expansion and profit and net interest income beat in the October to December 2022 period. Several brokerages have raised their target price on the bank’s shares on the back of its margin that reached a 30-quarter high in the third quarter of the fiscal. Nifty50's top loser, its shares ended 2.4 percent lower.

SBI card, SBI card stock, SBI card shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
Image count5 / 5

SBI Card | SBI Cards and Payment Services — which issues credit cards under brand SBI Card — on Tuesday reported 32.1 percent surge in net profit at Rs 509.5 crore for the quarter ended December 2022. The net profit for the same quarter last year was Rs 386 crore. Its shares ended 2.7 percent lower.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Previous Article

With Budget 2023 approaching, expect Nifty, Sensex to be 'quite volatile' in January, warns Andrew Holland

Next Article

Sensex and Nifty 50 end little changed, broader indices underperform

arrow down
X