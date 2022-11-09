Stocks to watch: Tata Motors, NALCO, Coal India, Paytm, BEL and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Dalal Street is expected to make a gap-up start on Wednesday amid mixed cues across global markets. SGX Nifty futures were last up 46 points or 0.2 percent at 18,393.5. Shares of Tata Motors, NALCO, Coal India, Paytm, BEL among others will be in focus today. Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade on November 9 -

Tata Motors Ltd, Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd, Barbeque-Nation Hospitality, Deepak Nitrite Ltd, Godrej Properties Ltd, Lupin Ltd, National Aluminium Co. Ltd, Pidilite Industries Ltd, Piramal Enterprises Ltd, Petronet Lng Ltd, The Ramco Cements Limited, Bajaj Consumer Care, Edelweiss Financial Services, Engineers India, Prestige Estates Projects, Quess Corp, Star Health, and Tracxn Technologies | These companies will report their financial results for the quarter ended September.

PB Fintech Ltd | The parent company of Policybazaar and Paisabazaar reported a consolidated loss of Rs 186.6 crore for the quarter ended September, down from a loss of Rs 204.4 crore in the year-ago period. The company's revenue from operations for the period under review surged 105.1 percent to Rs 573.47 crore.

Coal India Ltd | The state-run company reported September quarter results that missed estimates on all fronts owing to higher employee benefit expenses and other costs. Revenue increased nearly 30 percent while operating profit or EBITDA jumped 85 percent. The company's net profit of Rs 6,044 crore was nearly triple from the same period last year.

One97 Communications Ltd | The parent company of Paytm reported a widening of consolidated loss to Rs 593.9 crore in the second quarter ended September, up from a loss of Rs 481 crore in the year-ago period. For the period under review, Paytm's consolidated revenue from operations increased by about 76 percent to Rs 1,914 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 1,086.4 crore.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd | The oil major reported a net loss of Rs 338.5 crore in the quarter ending September. Revenue from operations came at Rs 1.3 lakh crore, up from Rs 1 lakh crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd | India's largest foodservice company’s revenue for the September quarter increased 17 percent from last year while EBITDA grew in the high-single-digit. Net profit grew 10 percent from the same quarter last year.

Bharat Electronics Ltd | The navratna defence PSU has signed a memorandum of understanding with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd for jointly developing the indigenous communication-based train control system.

Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd | The drugmaker said that its facility in Mohali, Punjab, has been classified as "Official Action Indicated" by the USFDA. The US drug regulator inspected the Mohali facility between August 3-12 this year and issued a form-483 to the company with six observations.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd | The pharma units are recalling different products in the US market for manufacturing lapses, as per the US health regulator. The company is recalling 9,504 bottles of Quinapril and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets. Additionally, USFDA said AuroMedics Pharma LLC, a unit of the company will recall 11,520 units of Fondaparinux Sodium Injection in the US market.

Piramal Enterprises Ltd | The company's board has approved the issuance of secured, rated, listed, redeemable, principal protected, market-linked non-convertible debentures up to Rs 50 crore with the option to retain oversubscription of up to Rs 600 crore.

Sequent Scientific Ltd | The company announced the acquisition of a 100 percent stake in Tineta Pharma Private Ltd from its existing shareholders for consideration to be discharged partly by cash and partly by the issuance of equity shares of the company through a preferential allotment route.