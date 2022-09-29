Tata Motors, Hero Motocorp, SBI, ICICI Bank: Thursday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY Jefferies has a 'buy' stance on Tata Motors with a target price of Rs 540 while Morgan Stanley has an 'underweight' call on Hero Motocorp with a target price of Rs 1,937.

1 / 4

Hero Motocorp | Morgan Stanley has an 'underweight' stance on Hero Motocorp with a target price of Rs 1,937 on its shares. The brokerage firm has reasoned limited margin upside along with market share pressure for its call.

2 / 4

Tata Motors | Jefferies has a 'buy' stance on Tata Motors with a target price of Rs 540 on its shares. The brokerage believes the automaker has the potential to gain market as EV adoption rises in India.

3 / 4

Godrej Consumer Products | Jefferies has a 'buy' stance on Godrej Consumer Products with a target price of Rs 1,040 on its shares. The brokerage said that the company's performance has improved along with expanding its distribution.

4 / 4

Banks | CLSA has a 'buy' call on shares of SBI, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank with a target price of Rs 680, Rs 1,050 and 1,010 respectively. The brokerage firm says that the outlook of banks looks favourable with improved loan growth and margin.