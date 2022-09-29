    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homephotos Newsmarket News

    Tata Motors, Hero Motocorp, SBI, ICICI Bank: Thursday's top brokerage calls

    Tata Motors, Hero Motocorp, SBI, ICICI Bank: Thursday's top brokerage calls

    Tata Motors, Hero Motocorp, SBI, ICICI Bank: Thursday's top brokerage calls
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Sangam Singh   IST (Published)

    Switch to Slide Show

    SUMMARY

    Jefferies has a 'buy' stance on Tata Motors with a target price of Rs 540 while Morgan Stanley has an 'underweight' call on Hero Motocorp with a target price of Rs 1,937.

    1 / 4

    Hero Motocorp | Morgan Stanley has an 'underweight' stance on Hero Motocorp with a target price of Rs 1,937 on its shares. The brokerage firm has reasoned limited margin upside along with market share pressure for its call.

    2 / 4

    Tata Motors | Jefferies has a 'buy' stance on Tata Motors with a target price of Rs 540 on its shares. The brokerage believes the automaker has the potential to gain market as EV adoption rises in India.

    3 / 4

    Godrej Consumer Products | Jefferies has a 'buy' stance on Godrej Consumer Products with a target price of Rs 1,040 on its shares. The brokerage said that the company's performance has improved along with expanding its distribution.

    4 / 4

    Banks | CLSA has a 'buy' call on shares of SBI, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank with a target price of Rs 680, Rs 1,050 and 1,010 respectively. The brokerage firm says that the outlook of banks looks favourable with improved loan growth and margin.

    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Previous Article

    Wall Street bounces off lows as UK steps in to calm bonds

    Next Article

    Oil prices fall amid strong US dollar, growth concerns

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng