Tata Motors, Hero Motocorp, Bandhan Bank: Monday's top brokerage calls

Tata Motors | JP Morgan has a 'neutral' call on the shares of Tata Motors with a target price of Rs 455. According to the brokerage, the second quarter sales of the company was lower than the expected volume of 90,000.

Hero MotoCorp | CLSA has an 'outperform' call on the shares of Hero MotoCorp with a target price of Rs 2,962. According to the brokerage, the pricing of the electric scooters of the company is higher than its competitors.

Bandhan Bank | CLSA has an 'outperform' call on the shares of Bandhan Bank with a target price of Rs 325. According to the brokerage, the pre-quarterly release by the company indicates three percent quarter-on-quarter(QoQ) growth.

Gas Companies | Morgan Stanley said that gas prices in cities have risen by over 70 percent in the last year - highest in a decade. The brokerage added that despite the hike, it is expecting another round of hikes and believes that IGL is the top pick in this sector.