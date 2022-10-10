    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Homephotos Newsmarket News

    Tata Motors, Hero Motocorp, Bandhan Bank: Monday's top brokerage calls

    By Sangam Singh   IST (Published)

    JP Morgan has a 'neutral' call on the shares of Tata Motors with a target price of Rs 455 while CLSA has an 'outperform' call on the shares of Hero MotoCorp with a target price of Rs 2,962.

    Tata Motors | JP Morgan has a 'neutral' call on the shares of Tata Motors with a target price of Rs 455. According to the brokerage, the second quarter sales of the company was lower than the expected volume of 90,000.

    Hero MotoCorp | CLSA has an 'outperform' call on the shares of Hero MotoCorp with a target price of Rs 2,962. According to the brokerage, the pricing of the electric scooters of the company is higher than its competitors.

    Bandhan Bank | CLSA has an 'outperform' call on the shares of Bandhan Bank with a target price of Rs 325. According to the brokerage, the pre-quarterly release by the company indicates three percent quarter-on-quarter(QoQ) growth.

    Gas Companies | Morgan Stanley said that gas prices in cities have risen by over 70 percent in the last year - highest in a decade. The brokerage added that despite the hike, it is expecting another round of hikes and believes that IGL is the top pick in this sector.

