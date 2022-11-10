    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    market News

    Tata Motors, HCL Technologies, Lupin: Thursday's top brokerage calls

    Tata Motors, HCL Technologies, Lupin: Thursday's top brokerage calls

    Tata Motors, HCL Technologies, Lupin: Thursday's top brokerage calls
    By Sangam Singh   IST (Published)

    SUMMARY

    CLSA have an 'outperform' call on Tata Motors with a target price of Rs 491 on its shares while Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on HCL Technologies with a target price of Rs 1,100 on its shares.

    Tata Motors | CLSA have an 'outperform' call on Tata Motors with a target price of Rs 491 on its shares. According to the brokerage house, the company's Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) performed better than India business in the second quarter for this fiscal year.

    HCL Technologies | Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on HCL Technologies with a target price of Rs 1,100 on its shares. According to the brokerage house, the company's macro slowdown has started to affect a few verticals.

    Lupin | Macquarie has an 'outperform' call on Lupin with a target price of Rs 790 on its shares. According to the brokerage house, the company missed its profitability due to absence of cost savings.

    Lupin | Nomura has a 'buy' call on Lupin with a target price of Rs 863 on its shares. According to the brokerage house, the company's second quarter sales and EBITDA for FY23 were above estimates.

