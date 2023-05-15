Tata Motors, DLF, Cipla and more: Monday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY Goldman Sachs has maintained a 'buy' rating on Tata Motors with a target of Rs 600 per share, while Nomura has maintained a 'neutral' rating on Colgate with a target of Rs 1,650 per share.

Tata Motors | Goldman Sachs has maintained a 'buy' rating on Tata Motors with a target of Rs 600 per share, up from its previous target of Rs 550 per share. It says the the auto company's EBITDA/PAT exceeded consensus. It

Tata Motors | Nomura has maintained a 'buy' rating on Tata Motors and increased its target from Rs 508 to Rs 610 per share. it says the Q4 results are broadly along expected lines. Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on Tata Motors, with a target of Rs 664 per share. JPMorgan has maintained a 'neutral' rating on the auto company and raised its target to Rs 455 per share. Kotak Institutional Equities has an 'ADD' rating on the firm with a target of Rs 530 per share.

Manappuram Finance | CLSA has maintained a 'buy' rating on Manappuram Finance with a target of Rs 140 per share. It says the firm reported a weak fourth quarter, with PAT missing estimates by 5 percent, which was driven entirely by an NII miss of 8 percent.

Manappuram Finance | BoFA has maintained a 'buy' rating on Manappuram Finance with a target of Rs 143 per share. It says the earnings are in-line and strong growth offsets quarter-on-quarter yield decline.

Vedanta | CLSA has maintained an 'underperform' rating on Vedanta with a target of Rs 250 per share. It says it expects dividend yield to remain high, ramp-up of growth projects will be key for rerating.

Navin Fluorine | Jefferies has upgraded its rating on Navin Fluorine to 'buy' with a target of Rs 5,610 per share. It says the management expects to improve margin from the decade-highs

Cipla | Macquarie has maintained an 'outperform' rating on Cipla with a target of Rs 1,050 per share. It says its fourth quarterly revenue was largely in-line, however, its EBITDA beat estimates by 8 percent and adjusted PAT by 7 percent.

Cipla | JPMorgan has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Cipla with a target of Rs 1,050 per share. it says the long-term growth levers are in place, and the FY24 outlook remains steady.

Colgate | Nomura has maintained a 'neutral' rating on Colgate with a target of Rs 1,650 per share. It says higher investments and execution will be key to four-pillar growth strategy.

DLF | CLSA has maintained a 'buy' rating on DLF with a target of Rs 540 per share. It says office demand from third-party players is weak, but steady from GCCs

Avenue Supermart | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'equal-weight' rating on Avenue Supermart, with a target of Rs 3,853 per share. it says lower demand for better margin apparel and general merchandise categories remains a challenge.