Tata Motors, DLF, Cipla and more: Monday's top brokerage calls

Tata Motors, DLF, Cipla and more: Monday's top brokerage calls
By CNBCTV18.com May 15, 2023 8:22:47 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Goldman Sachs has maintained a 'buy' rating on Tata Motors with a target of Rs 600 per share, while Nomura has maintained a 'neutral' rating on Colgate with a target of Rs 1,650 per share.

Tata Motors | Goldman Sachs has maintained a 'buy' rating on Tata Motors with a target of Rs 600 per share, up from its previous target of Rs 550 per share. It says the the auto company's EBITDA/PAT exceeded consensus. It

Tata Motors | Nomura has maintained a 'buy' rating on Tata Motors and increased its target from Rs 508 to Rs 610 per share. it says the Q4 results are broadly along expected lines. Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on Tata Motors, with a target of Rs 664 per share. JPMorgan has maintained a 'neutral' rating on the auto company and raised its target to Rs 455 per share. Kotak Institutional Equities has an 'ADD' rating on the firm with a target of Rs 530 per share. 

