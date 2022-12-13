Stocks to watch: Tata Motors, Dalmia Bharat, ICICI Bank, BGR Energy, KEC International, and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Dalal Street is expected to open in the green on Tuesday amid largely positive global cues. SGX Nifty futures were last trading 24.5 points or 0.1 percent higher at 18,622.5. Shares of Tata Motors, Dalmia Bharat, ICICI Bank, BGR Energy, KEC International among others will be in focus today. Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade on December 13 -

Tata Motors Ltd | The board of directors of the company accorded their in-principle approval to explore the possibility of partial divestment of the company’s investment in Tata Technologies Ltd, a subsidiary of the company, through an IPO route.

Dalmia Bharat Ltd | Dalmia Cement (Bharat), a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, has entered into a binding agreement for the acquisition of the cement, clinker and power plants from Jaiprakash Associates and its associate at an enterprise value of Rs 5,666 crore.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd | As part of its decarbonization journey, the automaker showcased India’s first mass segment flex fuel car, designed to run on any ethanol-petrol blend between 20 percent (E20) and 85 percent (E85).

ICICI Bank Ltd | The lender has raised Rs 5,000 crore via allotment of senior unsecured redeemable long term binds in the nature of debentures on private placement basis.

BGR Energy Systems Ltd | The company has bagged orders worth Rs 330 crore from Indian Oil Corporation for construction of civil and structural works in Panipat Refinery Project Complex.

KEC International Ltd |The company has bagged orders worth Rs 1,349 crore across its various businesses in India, SAARC, Middle East and Americas.

SBC Exports Ltd | The company has bagged 12 work orders for providing office support, project management support and rollout services from the National Informatics Centre Services Incorporated, New Delhi. The aggregate cost is Rs 1.35 crore.

GR Infraprojects Ltd | The company has entered into a share purchase agreement with Lokesh Builders Private Ltd for transfer of entire equity shares being held by the company in its wholly owned subsidiary namely GR Highways Investment Manager Private Ltd.

Tata Consultancy Services | The IT major and Vodafone have won the DevOps2022 Industry Award under the category Best Use of Security in a DevOps Project and were highly commended at the UK IT Industry Awards in the category Best Technology Refresh Project. The telco partnered with TCS to build an end-to-end DevSecOps framework for provisioning, assurance, and billing.

City Union Bank Ltd | The lender said that it has opened five new branches in Tamil Nadu and one digital banking unit at Chennai.