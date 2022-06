1 / 6 Devyani International Ltd | Devyani International closed more than 3 percent higher on the company's plans to open 1,000 more stores in four to five years.



2 / 6 Delta Corp Ltd | Delta Corp fell nearly 8 percent for the day, a day after the GST Council deferred a proposal to levy a 28 percent tax on casinos, online gaming, race courses and lottery.



3 / 6 Cipla | Nifty50's top loser, Cipla's shares closed 3.5 percent lower.



4 / 6 Tata Motors | Shares of Tata Motors rose as much as 2 percent in trade after the Delhi government approved the induction of 1,500 electric buses from the automaker for the Delhi Transport Corporation’s (DTC's) fleet. However, they pared gains and closed 1.27 percent lower on the BSE.



5 / 6 Lupin Ltd | Shares of Lupin fell as much as 2 percent in trade on Thursday after the brokerage firm CLSA slashed its earnings per share (EPS) estimate for the pharmaceutical company by 9-16 percent for FY23-25. The stock recovered slightly to close 1 percent lower on the BSE.