Tata Motors, Axis Bank, Delhivery and more: Tuesday's top brokerage calls

BHEL | Nomura has maintained a 'reduce'rating on BHEL with a target of Rs 61 per share. It says its recent order wins appear aggressive, limiting scope of gross margin recovery.

Tata Motors | Goldman Sachs has maintained a 'buy' rating on Tata Motors with a target of Rs 600 per share. It says JLR's long-term DCF indicates valuation of $7 billion within Tata Motors' current market cap of $24 billion.