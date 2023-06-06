CNBC TV18
Tata Motors, Axis Bank, Delhivery and more: Tuesday's top brokerage calls

Tata Motors, Axis Bank, Delhivery and more: Tuesday's top brokerage calls

Tata Motors, Axis Bank, Delhivery and more: Tuesday's top brokerage calls
Jun 6, 2023

SUMMARY

Nomura has maintained a 'reduce'rating on BHEL with a target of Rs 61 per share, while Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight'rating on Delhivery with a target of Rs 415 per share.

BHEL | Nomura has maintained a 'reduce'rating on BHEL with a target of Rs 61 per share. It says its recent order wins appear aggressive, limiting scope of gross margin recovery.

Tata Motors | Goldman Sachs has maintained a 'buy' rating on Tata Motors with a target of Rs 600 per share. It says JLR's long-term DCF indicates valuation of $7 billion within Tata Motors' current market cap of $24 billion.

