Tata Motors, Asian Paints, SBI Life and more: Wednesday's top brokerage calls
By CNBCTV18.com Jul 26, 2023 8:48:55 AM IST (Updated)

CLSA has maintained a 'buy' rating on Tata Motors with a target of Rs 780 per share, while Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Asian Paints with a target of Rs 2,702 per share.

Tata Motors | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Tata Motors with a target of Rs 711 per share. It says its India EV ramp up to be the key theme in 2024.

L&T | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on L&T with a target of Rs 2,850 per share. It says the execution in core business has come as a surprise.

Bajaj Auto | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Bajaj Auto with a target of Rs 5,063 per share. It says the company's first quarter was in line with estimates and its exports are seeing a gradual recovery.

Tata Motors | CLSA has maintained a 'buy' rating on Tata Motors with a target of Rs 780 per share. It says it reported a stellar quarter with both the JLR and CV business reporting margin ahead of estimates. It adds that the margin is expected to further improve as production volumens rise and commodity costs fall.

SBI Life | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on SBI Life with a target of Rs 1.650 per share. It says its deep value and strong track record makes it a compelling investment.

Asian Paints | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'underweight' rating on Asian Paints with a target of Rs 2,702 per share. It says the first quarter earnings beat was led by better-than-expected operating margin.

