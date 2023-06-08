CNBC TV18
Terms and Conditions

Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki: Thursday's top brokerage calls

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 8, 2023 8:09:15 AM IST (Published)

Goldman Sachs has maintained a 'buy' rating on Tata Motors with a target of Rs 600 per share, while Nomura has maintained a 'neutral' rating on Maruti with a target of Rs 9,659 per share.

Tata Motors | Goldman Sachs has maintained a 'buy' rating on Tata Motors with a target of Rs 600 per share. it says the auto company is likely to have a 100 percent renewable power switch at all its plants by 2030.

Tata Motors | UBS has maintained a 'sell' rating on Tata Motors with a target of Rs 450 per share. It says the company is aiming for near-zero net deb in its India operations by FY25, despite a Rs 8,000 capex in FY24.

