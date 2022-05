1 / 7 IndusInd Bank | Among Nifty50's top losers, IndusInd Bank's shares closed 5.6 percent lower at Rs 871.



2 / 7 Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone | The port company was Nifty50's top loser today. It's stock closed 5.8 percent down on the NSE.



3 / 7 Tata Motors | The company's stock ended nearly 4.1 percent lower on the BSE. Tata Motor shares fell for the fifth consecutive day as market expects quarterly margin to nearly halve.



4 / 7 Punjab National Bank | PNB's shares hit 52-week low on BSE in the first few minutes of the trading session. After market hours on Wednesday, PNB had reported a quarterly performance that fell short of Street estimates by a huge margin. The stock closed 13.6 percent lower on BSE.



5 / 7 Sheela Foam | Sheela Foam ended 1.3 percent up even as the company's quarterly earnings disappointed the Street.



6 / 7 Hindalco Industries | Hindalco was among Nifty50's top losers. It's shares ended 3.75 percent down on NSE.