Stocks to watch today: Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Bharat Forge, JSW Steel and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Dalal Street is expected to make a gap down start on Wednesday tracing losses across global markets. SGX Nifty futures were 1.7 percent or 305 points down at 17,787. Shares of Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Bharat Forge, JSW Steel among others will be in focus today. Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade on September 14 -

Bharat Forge Ltd | Kalyani Powertrain Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has announced a collaboration with Harbinger Motors Inc to manufacture electric powertrains for medium-duty commercial vehicles.

KEC International Ltd | The RPG group company said that it has secured new orders of Rs. 1,108 crores across its various businesses.

Maheshwari Logistics Ltd | The company has incorporated a subsidiary company Vidhik Prints Private Ltd.

Tata Consultancy Services | The company has been named a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for Enterprise IT Sustainability Services.

3i Infotech Ltd | 3i Infotech Services Sdn Bhd, Malaysia based wholly owned step-down subsidiary of the company, been struck-off by the Registrar of Companies, Malaysia and has been dissolved. The subsidiary was not a material subsidiary of the company and did not have any business activity.

JSW Steel Ltd | The flagship company of the JSW Group has signed a memorandum of understanding with German-based engineering and technology company SMS group for exploring solutions for implementation of the decarbonisation projects across various JSW Steel plants in India. The company has also said that it will invest Rs 10,000 crores to reduce carbon emissions from steel manufacturing.

Inox Leisure Ltd | The Competition Commission of India has rejected the complaint filed by Consumer Unity and Trust Society against the proposed PVR-Inox deal.

Ambuja Cements Ltd | The company’s board will consider raising funds on September 16.

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd | The company’s board will consider raising funds via rights share issue on September 19.

Infosys Ltd | The IT major announced that it has entered a collaboration with postal operator Bpost (Belgium Post) to secure the cloud environment and build robust cyber resilience for Bpost’s mail delivery and logistics services.

Bajaj Holdings and Investment Ltd | The company’s board of directors on September 13 approved an interim dividend of Rs 110 (1100 percent) per equity share of face value of Rs. 10, for the financial year ending 31 March 2023.