Stocks to watch today: Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Life, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Dalal Street is expected to open in green on Tuesday tracing gains across global markets. SGX Nifty futures were 0.55 percent or 105.5 points up at 18,047. Shares of Tata Consultancy Services, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank among others will be in focus today. Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade on September 13 -

1 / 10

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd | The company has been chosen by US based C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc to build a new operations platform on Google Cloud to reduce the company’s carbon footprint and enhance the customer experience. TCS will lead the company-wide project and help C&S establish a new cloud-based architecture that will unify its current systems. TCS will help carbon footprint by migrating its data center workloads to the carbon-neutral infrastructure of Google Cloud.

2 / 10

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd | The SFB has launched a qualified institutional placement (QIP) to raise up to Rs 475 crore. The proceeds would be used for augmenting the bank's tier I capital base, for GCP or any other purposes. The bank also intends to achieve minimum public shareholding requirement under the SCRR, as amended.

3 / 10

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd | According to sources, Abrdn Plc is likely to sell 4.3 crore shares of the company through block deal. Abrdn Plc is likely to sell 4.3 crore shares or 2 percent equity in HDFC Life via block deal. Abrdn may raise up to $313 million via share sale. Abrdn currently holds 3.72 percent equity in the company.

4 / 10

Pidilite Industries Ltd | Seed stage CAT 1 VC Fund 100X.VC on Monday announced its partnership with the company's venture arm called Pidilite Ventures. As a part of the partnership, 100X.VC will collaborate with Pidilite Ventures to identify strategic investment opportunities for them.

5 / 10

SIS Ltd | SIS Australia Group, a subsidary of the company, has acquired 85 percent shareholding in Safety Direct Solutions Pty Ltd. The group has also signed Shareholders’ Agreement to acquire an additional 15 percent shareholding in SDS. On completion of the above acquisition, the shareholding of SIS Australia Group in SDS would increase from 85 percent to 100 percent.

6 / 10

The New India Assurance Company Ltd | Neerja Kapur has been appointed as the Chairman cum Managing Director on the board of the company. The company had also said that General Manager Madhulika Bhaskar has been given an Interim Charge for the position of CMD.

7 / 10

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd | The company’s August toll collection rose 35 percent from the year ago period to Rs 336 crore.

8 / 10

Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd | The company will foray into the business of agricultural and farming machinery and components with a joint venture agreement with Belgium-based PFH BV.

9 / 10

Total Transport Systems Ltd | The board of the company has approved issuance of equity share on preferential basis. The company also announced an investment in nine percent of paid-up share capital by purchase of 2,07,693 equity shares of One World Logistics Pvt Ltd.

10 / 10

IRB InvIT Fund | The company’s August toll collection rose 38 percent from the year ago period to Rs 727.2 crore.