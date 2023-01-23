homephotos Newsmarket News

Sun Pharma, Yes Bank, UltraTech Cement and more: Key stocks that moved the most on January 23

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 23, 2023 4:33:33 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Indian benchmark indices ended Monday's trading session in the green. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 18118.55, 90.90 points higher and the BSE Sensex ended at 60941.67, 319.90 points up. Here are the key stocks that moved-

Image count1 / 6

Sun Pharma | Nifty50's top gainer, its shares ended 1.9 percent higher

Image count2 / 6

IT stocks | The Nifty IT index gained the most, among sectoral indices, up nearly 1.9 percent. Shares of Wipro, HCL Tech, MPhasis, TCS, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, LTIM, LTTS, Persistent Systems, Coforge, ended 0.8 to nearly 6 percent higher.

Image count3 / 6

UltraTech Cement | UltraTech Cement is the top loser on the Nifty 50 index on Monday after the company's realisations missed expectations in the December quarter. The miss has also taken shares of stocks like India Cements and Ambuja Cements lower. Its shares ended 4.4 percent lower.

Image count4 / 6

Yes Bank | Shares of private lender Yes Bank opened 10 percent in the red after the bank reported its third-quarter earnings over the weekend which was lower than what sector analysts were expecting. The shares were also reacting to the judgment of the Bombay High Court, quashing the writing down of Rs 8,300 crore of Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds by the bank's administrator on June 14, 2020. Nifty500's top loser, its shares ended 8.1 percent lower.

Image count5 / 6

Salzer Electronics Ltd | Capital goods engineering company Salzer Electronics Ltd. on Monday gained over 6 percent after it announced that it was setting up a new manufacturing facility at Hosur in the Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu at an initial investment of Rs 15 crore. Its stock ended neary 6 percent higher.

Image count6 / 6

Meghmani Organics Ltd | Shares of diversified chemicals company Meghmani Organics Ltd. slumped over seven percent in intraday trade on Monday after it reported weak December quarter earnings led by lower utilisation and production in the pigments division. Its shares ended nearly 6.5 percent lower.

