English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsmarket News

Sun Pharma, Yes Bank, UltraTech Cement and more: Key stocks that moved the most on January 23

Sun Pharma, Yes Bank, UltraTech Cement and more: Key stocks that moved the most on January 23

Sun Pharma, Yes Bank, UltraTech Cement and more: Key stocks that moved the most on January 23
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 23, 2023 4:33:33 PM IST (Published)

Switch to Slide Show
Slide Show

SUMMARY

Indian benchmark indices ended Monday's trading session in the green. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 18118.55, 90.90 points higher and the BSE Sensex ended at 60941.67, 319.90 points up. Here are the key stocks that moved-

sun pharma, sun pharma stock, sun pharma shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
Image count1 / 6

Sun Pharma | Nifty50's top gainer, its shares ended 1.9 percent higher

IT stocks, IT shares, Nifty IT, Wipro, HCL Tech, MPhasis, TCS, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, LTIM, LTTS, Persistent Systems, Coforge, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
Image count2 / 6

IT stocks | The Nifty IT index gained the most, among sectoral indices, up nearly 1.9 percent. Shares of Wipro, HCL Tech, MPhasis, TCS, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, LTIM, LTTS, Persistent Systems, Coforge, ended 0.8 to nearly 6 percent higher.

ultratech cement, ultratech cement stock, ultratech cement shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
Image count3 / 6

UltraTech Cement | UltraTech Cement is the top loser on the Nifty 50 index on Monday after the company's realisations missed expectations in the December quarter. The miss has also taken shares of stocks like India Cements and Ambuja Cements lower. Its shares ended 4.4 percent lower.

yes bank, yes bank stock, yes bank shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
Image count4 / 6

Yes Bank | Shares of private lender Yes Bank opened 10 percent in the red after the bank reported its third-quarter earnings over the weekend which was lower than what sector analysts were expecting. The shares were also reacting to the judgment of the Bombay High Court, quashing the writing down of Rs 8,300 crore of Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds by the bank's administrator on June 14, 2020. Nifty500's top loser, its shares ended 8.1 percent lower.

salzer electronics ltd, salzer electronics stock, salzer electronics shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
Image count5 / 6

Salzer Electronics Ltd | Capital goods engineering company Salzer Electronics Ltd. on Monday gained over 6 percent after it announced that it was setting up a new manufacturing facility at Hosur in the Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu at an initial investment of Rs 15 crore. Its stock ended neary 6 percent higher.

meghmani organics, meghmani organcis stock, meghmani organics shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
Image count6 / 6

Meghmani Organics Ltd | Shares of diversified chemicals company Meghmani Organics Ltd. slumped over seven percent in intraday trade on Monday after it reported weak December quarter earnings led by lower utilisation and production in the pigments division. Its shares ended nearly 6.5 percent lower.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Previous Article

IEX sees this as the next growth trigger after muted December quarter earnings

Next Article

Gold prices today: Yellow metal gains as dollar eases

arrow down
X