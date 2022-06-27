

1 / 5 Morgan Stanley on Sun Pharma | MS maintains an 'overweight' call on the shares of Sun Pharma with a target price of Rs 1,032. The brokerage house expects the sales/operating profit CAGRs(compound annual growth rate) of 11.9 percent/ 16.8 percent for FY23-24.



2 / 5 CLSA on Zomato | The brokerage house said that the Blinkit acquisition will expand the addressable market for the company and will aid its potential profit pool and make the business more defensible.



3 / 5 CS on Zomato | CS said that the Blinkit acquisition will likely raise EBITDA loss in FY23/FY24. It notes that the company's cash reserves are sufficient for growth initiatives in near term.



4 / 5 BofA Securities on Maruti Suzuki | BofA notes that there are multiple favorable factors coming together, which can drive earnings upgrades. It maintains a 'buy' on the shares of the auto giant with a target price of Rs 9,500.