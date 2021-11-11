Zomato, Pidilite, YES Bank and more: Key stocks that moved most on Nov 11



1 / 5 Lumax Auto Technologies | The company's net profit jumped 53 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 23.4 crore in Q2 and revenue was up 42 percent at Rs 403 crore. This helped shares of the company end the session 10 percent higher.



2 / 5 Natco Pharma | The company's net profit tanked 68 percent YoY to Rs 65.1 crore and revenue fell 53 percent to Rs 377.2 crore. This led the stock to close 2.5 percent lower.



3 / 5 Zomato | The food delivery platform's stock ended 5 percent higher in a weak market. Even as the company's loss widened on a YoY basis, encouraging management outlook and business prospects boosted investor sentiment.



4 / 5 Pidilite Industries | The company's higher-than-expected earnings for Q2 FY22 drove the stock to close 4.5 percent higher.