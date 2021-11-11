Zomato, Pidilite, YES Bank and more: Key stocks that moved most on Nov 11

0
Indian benchmark indices ended lower on Thursday with Nifty50 ending at 17873.60, down 0.8 percent and Sensex closing 0.7 percent lower at 59919.69. Here are key stocks that moved the most in trade today:
Lumax Auto Technologies | The company's net profit jumped 53 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 23.4 crore in Q2 and revenue was up 42 percent at Rs 403 crore. This helped shares of the company end the session 10 percent higher.
Natco Pharma | The company's net profit tanked 68 percent YoY to Rs 65.1 crore and revenue fell 53 percent to Rs 377.2 crore. This led the stock to close 2.5 percent lower.
Zomato | The food delivery platform's stock ended 5 percent higher in a weak market. Even as the company's loss widened on a YoY basis, encouraging management outlook and business prospects boosted investor sentiment.
Pidilite Industries | The company's higher-than-expected earnings for Q2 FY22 drove the stock to close 4.5 percent higher.
YES Bank | The scrip closed 1.5 percent higher after Moody's Investors Service upgraded Yes Bank's long-term foreign-currency issuer rating and long-term foreign and local currency bank deposit ratings to B2 from B3. The stock had risen about 4 percent earlier today.