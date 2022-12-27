Zomato, Mahindra CIE, Equitas Small Finance Bank: Tuesday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY Kotak Institutional Equities has a 'buy' call on the shares of Zomato with a target price of Rs 85 on its shares while Motilal Oswal has a 'buy' call on the shares of Mahindra CIE with a target price of Rs 360 on its shares.

Zomato | Kotak Institutional Equities has a 'buy' call on the shares of Zomato with a target price of Rs 85 on its shares. The brokerage believes that delivery market has legs to grow and will not slowdown in near term.

Mahindra CIE | Motilal Oswal has a 'buy' call on the shares of Mahindra CIE with a target price of Rs 360 on its shares. The brokerage house says that the company's management reiterated focus on profitable growth.

Equitas Small Finance Bank | Equirus Capital has a 'long call' on the shares of Equitas Small Finance Bank with a target price of Rs 80 on its shares. The brokerage house says that the company has bank announced continuation of PN Vasudevan as MD and CEO, which has reinstated the strategy that has evolved under Vasudevan’s leadership

Food Subsidy | Morgan Stanley says that it expects food subsidy bill to rise by Rs 25,000-26,000 crore in FY24. It also adds that driving food subsidy bill higher will lead to stickiness in expenditure line item.