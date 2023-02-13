English
Zomato, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Mahindra and Mahindra: Monday's top brokerage calls

By Sangam Singh  Feb 13, 2023 8:40:08 AM IST (Updated)

SUMMARY

Morgan Stanley has an 'equal-weight' call on the shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank with a target price of Rs 2,215 on its shares while Jefferies has an 'buy' call on the shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank with a target price of Rs 2,470 on its shares.

Kotak Mahindra Bank | Morgan Stanley has an 'equal-weight' call on the shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank with a target price of Rs 2,215 on its shares. The brokerage said that bank remains well placed to capture growth opportunities in macro upcycle.

Kotak Mahindra Bank | Jefferies has an 'buy' call on the shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank with a target price of Rs 2,470 on its shares. The brokerage said that Sonata acquisition will diversify company's presence from South to North and Central India.

Mahindra and Mahindra | CLSA has an 'outperform' call on the shares of Mahindra and Mahindra with a target price of Rs 1,583 on its shares. The brokerage said that company's automotive business continued to perform well.

Zomato | Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on the shares of Zomato with a target price of Rs 82 on its shares. The brokerage said that management says that there are early signs of improving engagement levels.

ABB | Nomura has a 'neutral' call on the shares of ABB with a target price of Rs 3,121 on its shares. The brokerage said that EBITDA margin of the company is significantly above estimates.

