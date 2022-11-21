Zomato, Bharti Airtel, HUL: Monday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY Jefferies has an 'buy' call on Zomato with a target price of Rs 100 on its shares while Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on Bharti Airtel with a target price of Rs 825 on its shares.

Zomato | Jefferies has a 'buy' call on Zomato with a target price of Rs 100 on its shares. According to the brokerage house, the company must balance its growth and margin amid ongoing leadership crisis.

Bharti Airtel | Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on Bharti Airtel with a target price of Rs 825 on its shares. According to the brokerage house, the company's pilot to increase its minimum recharge plans shows a clear intention to increase the tariffs.

HUL| JPMorgan has an 'overweight' call on HUL with a target price of Rs 2,800 on its shares. The brokerage house has cautious optimism on margin outlook the company.

Steel Industry | CLSA says that domestic prices are now at a sharp premium to both import and export parity. Moreover, the brokerage adds that duty cut is unlikely to drive steel prices upwards.