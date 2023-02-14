Zee Entertainment, Gujarat Gas, Nykaa: Tuesday's top brokerage calls

homephotos Newsmarket Newsstocks NewsZee Entertainment, Gujarat Gas, Nykaa: Tuesday's top brokerage calls

2 Min(s) Read

By Sangam Singh  Feb 14, 2023 9:41:44 AM IST (Updated)

SUMMARY

Jefferies has an 'underperform' call on the shares of Gujarat Gas with a target price of Rs 405 on its shares while Jefferies has an 'buy' call on the shares of JK Lakshmi Cement with a target price of Rs 900 on its shares.

Zee Entertainment | CLSA has an 'buy' call on the shares of Zee Entertainment with a target price of Rs 325 on its shares. The brokerage said that company's revenue grew by 16 percent on quarter-on-quarter(QoQ) basis.

Balkrishna Industries | Nomura has a 'neutral' call on the shares of Balkrishna Industries with a target price of Rs 2,015 on its shares. The brokerage said that company's Q3 missed on multiple fronts.

JK Lakshmi Cement | Jefferies has an 'buy' call on the shares of JK Lakshmi Cement with a target price of Rs 900 on its shares. The brokerage said that company's management is confidence on the back of internal levers around sales.

Gujarat Gas | Jefferies has an 'underperform' call on the shares of Gujarat Gas with a target price of Rs 405 on its shares. The brokerage said recent moves in propane prices have turned favourable.

Nykaa | Goldman Sachs has a 'neutral' call on the shares of Nykaa with a target price of Rs 200 on its shares. The brokerage said positively surprised by acceleration in fashion growth.

