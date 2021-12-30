Worst stocks of 2021: Hero MotoCorp, Ujjivan SFB, Spandana Sphoorty and others that burned investor money



1 / 8 Ujjivan Small Finance Bank | Return: -53% | The stock has been marred by poor earnings on account of a declining net interest margin and worsening asset quality. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has also been facing attrition at the leadership level.



2 / 8 Strides Pharma Science | Return: -50.5% | Weak earnings on account of continued headwinds in its US business amid price challenges have impacted the stock. The pharma company saw a drop in demand after the pandemic on account of low prescriptions, high logistics costs and pricing pressures. However, the company hopes to start to witness improvement in the US operation from the third quarter of FY22.



3 / 8 Spandana Sphoorty | Return: -40% | Changes in leadership structure and attrition in the IT team has impacted Spandana Sphoorty shares. Buzz around the microfinance company's acquisition has caused ripples on Dalal Street.



4 / 8 RBL Bank | Return: -38% | The RBI's appointment of an additional director on RBL Bank's board and Vishwavir Ahuja’s stepping down ahead of the end of his current term raised concerns over the company's financials. The management has however maintained that these developments do not reflect the lender's fundamentals or strategy. Developments around the CEO transition and asset quality will be watched closely going forward.



5 / 8 Amara Raja Batteries | Return: -33% | A weak financial performance on account of the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic has hurt Amara Raja Batteries shares. Manufacturing and supply chain-related disruptions due to COVID lockdowns impacted the company's profitability.



6 / 8 Responsive Industries | Return: -36% | A series of weak financial results on gradually declining topline has hurt Responsive Industries shares. The stock is available at a PE of 165.4.



7 / 8 Hero MotoCorp | Return: -21% | Production disruptions and lower sales on account of the pandemic along with raw material inflation have hurt Hero MotoCorp's profitability. A global shortage of semiconductor chips has impacted India’s auto industry.