Wipro, Tata Motors, Schaeffler and more: Key stocks that moved the most on Feb 17



1 / 5 Wipro | The technology major secured a five-year deal win to drive transformation for ABB’s Information Systems digital workplace services. With this, Wipro shares ended 0.11 percent higher at Rs 564.85.



2 / 5 KRBL | The company’s stock ended 6.25 percent lower and was the worst hit on Nifty500.



3 / 5 Schaeffler India | The industrial and automotive supplier’s shares closed 8.32 percent higher after reporting stellar quarterly earnings.



4 / 5 Advani Hotels | Shares of the hotel company settled 11 percent higher after marquee investor Radhakishan S Damani and his family increased stake to 5.17 percent in the company through open market purchases.