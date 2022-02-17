0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

View as Slide Show Image

Wipro, Tata Motors, Schaeffler and more: Key stocks that moved the most on Feb 17

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Wipro, Tata Motors, Schaeffler and more: Key stocks that moved the most on Feb 17

Nifty closed flat at 17,304.60, down 17.60 points, or 0.01 percent lower while While Sensex closed at 57,892.01, down 104.67 points, or 0.18 percent on Thursday. Here are key stocks that moved the most in today's trading session: