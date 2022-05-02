

1 / 10 Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Britannia Industries, Castrol India, Devyani International, Housing Development Finance Corporation, IDBI Bank, JBM Auto, INOX Leisure, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Saregama India | These companies will report their quarterly numbers today.



2 / 10 Automobile companies | Some automobile companies like Maruti Suzuki India and Tata Motors reported their monthly sales data for April while others are yet to post their provisional sales figures.



3 / 10 Wipro | The IT services company clocked a 3.1 percent sequential increase in dollar revenue at $2,721.7 million for the quarter ended March 2022 and revenue in constant currency grew at 3.1 percent QoQ. Profit during the March 2022 quarter grew by 3.98 percent QoQ to Rs 3,087.3 crore and revenue increased by 2.68 percent QoQ to Rs 20,860 crore in Q4FY22.



4 / 10 IndusInd Bank | The private sector lender registered 55.4 percent YoY growth in profit at Rs 1,361.4 crore for the quarter ended March 2022 as provisions declined 21.5 percent with an improvement in asset quality performance.



5 / 10 YES Bank | The private sector lender reported a profit of Rs 367 crore in Q4FY22. For the full year, it reported a profit for the first time since FY19, at Rs 1,066 crore, but net interest income (NII) declined 12.5 percent to Rs 6,498 crore compared to the previous year.



6 / 10 Macrotech Developers | The company is in an advanced stage of discussion with two global investors to set up a platform that will invest more than $1 billion to develop warehousing and industrial parks across India, as per a report.



7 / 10 Just Dial | The local search engine company recorded a 34 percent YoY decline in profit at Rs 22.1 crore for the quarter ended March 2022. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 166.7 crore for the quarter, down 5.1 percent compared to the year-ago period. Total traffic (of unique visitors) for the quarter at 144.8 million grew by 12.2 percent YoY, while active paid campaigns at the end of the quarter stood at 4,61,495.



8 / 10 Tanla Platforms | The largest CPaaS provider reported a 37 percent YoY growth in profit at Rs 140.6 crore and revenue increased by 32 percent YoY to Rs 853.1 crore. Operating income grew by 37 percent to Rs 184.1 crore compared to the year-ago period.



9 / 10 Usha Martin | The company posted a 60 percent YoY growth in consolidated profit at Rs 108.7 crore in Q4FY22. Revenue during the quarter grew by 17 percent to Rs 766.56 crore YoY.