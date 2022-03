1 / 10 Wipro | The technology company will consider interim dividend on March 25.



Deepak Nitrite | ICRA has upgraded the long term rating from 'AA-' to 'AA', and re-affirmed the short term rating at 'A1+' for Rs 756.27 crore bank facilities of Deepak Phenolics, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company. The outlook on the long-term rating has been revised to Positive from Stable.



Sun Pharmaceutical Industries | The company will acquire an 11.28 percent stake in Zenotech Laboratories for Rs 5.32 crore.



Zomato | The company has announced that it will soon launch a 10-min food delivery offering – Zomato Instant. It will pilot Zomato Instant with four stations in Gurugram from next month.



REC | The company approved the market borrowing programme of Rs 85,000 crore under different debt segments for the financial year 2022-23.



Equitas Small Finance Bank | The board has approved a Scheme of Amalgamation between Equitas Holdings and Equitas Small Finance Bank.



Godawari Power & Ispat | The company has signed an agreement with Hira infra-Tek (HITL) to acquire 44,54,621 equity shares of Hira Ferro Alloys (HFAL) from HITL at a price of Rs 224 per share. With this, the company's stake in HFAL will be increased to 75.66 percent from 56.45 percent.



NHPC | Life Insurance Corporation of India sold a 2.03 percent stake in the company through open market transactions. With this, LIC's stake in the power generation company stands at 7.23 percent, down from 9.26 percent.



Larsen & Toubro | The board on March 24 will seek approval for raising funds including through the issue of debt securities as part of the company's refinancing programme.