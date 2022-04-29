

Maruti Suzuki India, IndusInd Bank, SBI Cards and Payments Services, Just Dial, L&T Finance Holdings, Can Fin Homes, Gillette India, Shriram City Union Finance, Sonata Software, Tanya Platforms, Tata Chemicals, Thyrocare Technologies, UltraTech Cement and Wipro | These companies will report their quarterly numbers today.



Biocon | The company reported a higher-than-estimated net profit at Rs 284 crore in Q4 FY22 while revenue came in at Rs 2,409 crore which was also slightly above CNBC-TV18 Poll estimate.



Axis Bank | The private sector lender registered a 54 percent YoY growth in standalone profit at Rs 4,118 crore. Net interest income grew by 16.7 percent YoY to Rs 8,819 crore with credit growth of 15 percent and deposits growth of 19 percent for March 2022 quarter.



Vedanta | Vedanta posted a 4.8 percent YoY decline in net profit at Rs 7,261 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 7,629 crore. The company achieved the highest ever consolidated EBITDA of Rs 13,768 crore in 4QFY22. This is a 51 percent YoY and 26 percent QoQ growth while EBITDA margin stood robust at 39 percent.



Tata Power Company | The company has collaborated with National Real Estate Development Council to install 5,000 electric vehicle charging points across Maharashtra.



Ambuja Cements | Ambuja Cements reported a standalone net profit of Rs 495.2 crore for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 664.6 crore. Net sales during the quarter increased to Rs 3,855 crore compared to Rs 3,579 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.



Jindal Poly Films | The company's subsidiary will acquire a 100 percent stake in SMI Coated Products which is engaged in the manufacturing of pressure sensitive label stocks.



Sterlite Technologies | The company's board has approved the raising of funds up to Rs 1,000 crore.



IIFL Finance | The company clocked nearly 30 percent YoY growth in consolidated profit at Rs 321 crore on healthy growth in topline and operating profit. Revenue from operations during the quarter grew by 16 percent to Rs 1,856.2 crore compared to the year-ago period.