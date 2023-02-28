Wipro, Dr Reddy's: Tuesday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY Jefferies maintains 'buy' rating on Dr Reddy's with a target of Rs 4,955 per share while Morgan Stanley maintains 'underweight' rating on Wipro with a target of Rs 375 per share.

Wipro | Morgan Stanley maintains 'underweight' rating on Wipro with a target of Rs 375 per share. The brokerage says in last 2.5 years, the company has seen a considerable organic & inorganic growth.

Dr Reddy's | Jefferies maintains 'buy' rating on Dr Reddy's with a target of Rs 4,955 per share. The brokerage says Many products have highly competitive intensity.

Dr Reddy's | Bernstein maintains 'outperform' rating on Dr Reddy's with a target of Rs 4,947 per share. The brokerage says DRL buys Mayne's US generic portfolio; doesn't move the needle.

Dr Reddy's | Morgan Stanley maintains 'overweight' rating on Dr Reddy's with a target of Rs 5,099 per share. The brokerage says Mayne US generic acquisition is value accretive.