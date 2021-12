1 / 7 Britannia: The stock is hinting at a reversal after taking support at its 100-week simple moving average with good volume. Britannia shares are expected to continue their upmove in the near term. One can buy the stock at Rs 3,630 for a target of Rs 3,850/4,000 with a stop loss at Rs 3,450. (Analyst: Sumeet Bagadia, Choice Broking)



2 / 7 Tata Teleservices: The stock appears to be in a bullish trend and is likely to continue its momentum in the long run. One can buy the stock near Rs 145 for a target of Rs 185 with a stop loss at Rs 128. (Analyst: Vijay Dhanotiya, CapitalVia Global Research)



3 / 7 Ugar Sugar Works: The stock has been making higher tops and higher bottoms for the past several months. It has given a smart bounceback recently after correcting from a high of Rs 40 to find support around Rs 25, a level which roughly coincides with its 50-week simple moving average. Technical indicators are giving positive signals with the stock trading above the 20-day simple moving average. With the intermediate technical setup looking positive, the stock appears to have the potential to move higher in the coming weeks. One can buy the stock in the range of Rs 28.5-29.7 for a target of Rs 32.4/37 with a stop loss at Rs 27. (Analyst: Subash Gangadharan, HDFC Securities)



4 / 7 Tanla: Technical indicators are suggesting the momentum is likely to continue. Buying is recommended above Rs 1,680 for a target of Rs 1,980 with a stop loss at Rs 1,375. (Analyst: Vijay Dhanotiya, CapitalVia Global Research)



5 / 7 Yes Bank: The stock looks positive from a technical perspective. One can buy Yes Bank shares above Rs 14 for a target of Rs 18.5-20 with a stop loss below 11.5. (Analyst: Ajay Kedia, Kedia Advisory)



6 / 7 Home First Finance: The stock has been trading in an ascending channel. Home First is expected to gain momentum going forward. One can buy Home First Finance shares above Rs 885 for a target of Rs 970 with a stop loss at Rs 808. (Analyst: Vijay Dhanotiya, CapitalVia Global Research)