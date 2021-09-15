Wednesday's top brokerage calls: Zomato, Hindalco, Larsen & Toubro and more



1 / 7 CLSA on Hindalco: The brokerage has retained a 'buy' rating on the stock for a raised target price of Rs 570. The brokerage has raised its estimates for Hindalco on higher LME aluminium prices, and said the impact of semiconductor shortage is unlikely to worsen any further.









2 / 7 Jefferies on L&T: The brokerage has maintained a 'buy' call on L&T with a target price of Rs 2,105. L&T is focusing on new technologies to raise the share of its green portfolio exposure, according to Jefferies.









3 / 7 CLSA on L&T: The brokerage has maintained a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,950. The company is confident of maintaining its margin despite elevated material costs, and its ESG and capital reallocation initiatives have started to bear fruit, according to CLSA.









4 / 7 CLSA on HDFC Bank: The brokerage has maintained a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,850, but prefers ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and SBI. The lender's collections continue to improve and asset quality is expected to normalise in the second half of the current financial year, according to CLSA.









5 / 7 Morgan Stanley on Zomato: The brokerage has retained an 'equal weight' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 140. The exit of a key management person came as a negative surprise, but the company has well handled other departures in the past without any material impact on its business, according to Morgan Stanley.









6 / 7 Citi on Shree Cement: The brokerage has maintained a 'neutral' call on the stock with a target price of Rs 30,400. The company's latest expansion plans are in line with its long-term plans, according to Citi.





