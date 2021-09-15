View as Slide Show Image

Wednesday's top brokerage calls: Zomato, Hindalco, Larsen & Toubro and more

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
Wednesday's top brokerage calls: Zomato, Hindalco, Larsen & Toubro and more

Jefferies and CLSA remain positive on Hindalco, while Citi has maintained a 'neutral' call on Shree Cement. Here are the top brokerage calls for the day: