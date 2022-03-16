Wednesday's top brokerage calls: Wipro, Infosys, Kotak Bank, Persistent Systems and IndusInd Bank



Nomura on Persistent Systems | The recent acquisition will bolster cloud offerings but is mildly EPS dilutive in the near term for Persistent Systems, according to Nomura. The company is still top midcap IT services pick for the brokerage firm.



Nomura on Infosys | The growth outlook remains strong for Infosys, says Nomura. The brokerage firm believes Q4 growth is likely to soften sequentially and higher visa cost might weigh on the technology company's margin.



Nomura on Wipro | Demand environment remains strong but margin might stay in a thin band in the near term, Nomura said. Mergers and acquisitions remain a key driver for Wipro, Nomura pointed out.



4 / 5 Morgan Stanley on IndusInd Bank | The brokerage firm has maintained its 'overweight' rating on the banking stock with a target price of Rs 1,350. The bank is optimistic about its growth prospects, steady margin and better asset quality, Morgan Stanley pointed out.