Wednesday's top brokerage calls: Wipro, Infosys, Kotak Bank, Persistent Systems and IndusInd Bank

[caption id="attachment_12844292" align="aligncenter" width="680"] Nomura on Persistent Systems | The recent acquisition will bolster cloud offerings but is mildly EPS dilutive in the near term for Persistent Systems, according to Nomura. The company is still top midcap IT services pick for the brokerage firm.[/caption][caption id="attachment_12844302" align="aligncenter" width="680"] Nomura on Infosys | The growth outlook remains strong for Infosys, says Nomura. The brokerage firm believes Q4 growth is likely to soften sequentially and higher visa cost might weigh on the technology company's margin.[/caption][caption id="attachment_12844312" align="aligncenter" width="680"] Nomura on Wipro | Demand environment remains strong but margin might stay in a thin band in the near term, Nomura said. Mergers and acquisitions remain a key driver for Wipro, Nomura pointed out.[/caption][caption id="attachment_12844322" align="aligncenter" width="680"] Morgan Stanley on IndusInd Bank | The brokerage firm has maintained its 'overweight' rating on the banking stock with a target price of Rs 1,350. The bank is optimistic about its growth prospects, steady margin and better asset quality, Morgan Stanley pointed out.[/caption][caption id="attachment_12844332" align="aligncenter" width="680"] Morgan Stanley on Kotak Mahindra Bank | Asset quality trend is expected to be steady and the bank remains confident of normalised credit costs in FY23, Morgan Stanley said. It has an 'equal-weight' rating on the stock.[/caption]