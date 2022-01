1 / 4 JP Morgan on DLF | DLF could see twin engines firing in 2022, said JP Morgan. The company may beat its full-year pre-sales guidance of Rs 4,000 crore, the brokerage said. Earnings impact is likely to be limited in the near-term, JP Morgan added.



2 / 4 CLSA on Bharat Forge | Valuations of Bharat Forge are overly high and do not factor in a likely exports slowdown, CLSA said. The brokerage expects consensus earnings downgrades based on slowing export growth. CLSA has downgraded its rating on the stock to 'sell' from 'buy'.



3 / 4 Jefferies on Varun Beverages | Jefferies has maintained its 'buy' rating on shares of Varun Beverages and believes that return on equity will expand to 24 percent by CY23.