Wednesday's top brokerage calls: SBI Life, Tata Steel, Infosys and more



1 / 4 Morgan Stanley on insurance: SBI Life and HDFC Life saw a strong two-year CAGR of 20 percent, while ICICI Prudential Life also registered a pickup in growth, according to the brokerage.









2 / 4 CLSA on insurance: SBI Life is the brokerage's top pick among life insurers, as it leads listed peers with strong growth of 67 percent, while HDFC Life and ICICI Prudential saw growth of 34-37 percent. There could be upside to annual premium equivalent (APE) and value of new business (VNB) estimates if current trends continue, according to CLSA.









3 / 4 JPMorgan on steel: China's production curbs are positive for Indian steelmakers, according to the brokerage. JPMorgan remains overweight on Tata Steel, and expects its recent underperformance to revert.





