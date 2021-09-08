View as Slide Show Image

Wednesday's top brokerage calls: SBI Life, Tata Steel, Infosys and more

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
Wednesday's top brokerage calls: SBI Life, Tata Steel, Infosys and more

UBS has maintained a 'neutral' rating on Infosys with a target of Rs 1,450. JPMorgan remains 'overweight' on Tata Steel. Here are the top brokerage calls for the day: