1 / 4 Credit Suisse on Bajaj Finance | The brokerage expects Bajaj Finance to meet its credit cost guidance of 2.5 percent. The financier may witness pricing pressure in mortgages but may hold on to pricing in other segments, Credit Suisse said.









2 / 4 JP Morgan on Reliance Industries | In a market awash with flows, a positive news cycle should keep the stock supported, according to JP Morgan. Earnings downgrade cycle is likely over for now but we do not yet see an upgrade cycle, the brokerage said.









3 / 4 Citi on Marico | Core segments of coconut oil and value-added hair oils continued to post healthy trends, the brokerage noted. The only exception is edible oils portfolio which had a relatively weak quarter, Citi added while maintaining its 'buy' recommendation on Marico's stock.